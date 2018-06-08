The Delhi Police transferred the station house officer at Nand Nagri police station to district lines after he purportedly booked a rape complainant instead of the accused police official, The Indian Express reported on Friday.

Assistant Commission of Police Atul Kumar Thakur told the daily that they had conducted an inquiry into the matter. “He was sent to district lines,” he said. “On the basis of the woman’s complaint, a first information report was registered and a probe is under way.”

An unidentified senior police official said the woman had filed a complaint accusing a head constable of raping her a few months ago. “He [police official accused of rape] was threatening her with dire consequences if she did not withdraw her complaint against him,” an unidentified official said. “Her complaint was received, but no action was taken by the station house officer.”

The station house officer later booked the woman after the official accused of rape filed a complaint accusing her of blackmailing and lodging a false case against him.