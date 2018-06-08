Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik has written to Chief Minister Adityanath regarding alleged corruption in his office and sought appropriate action, the Hindustan Times reported on Friday.

Naik forwarded an email that accuses Adityanath’s Principal Secretary SP Goyal of demanding a bribe of Rs 25 lakh to sanction land for a project. Lucknow resident Abhishek Gupta alleged that Goyal sought the bribe to allot him Gram Sabha land to widen a road so as to set up a fuel outlet in Hardoi district.

In his letter dated April 30, 2018, Naik wrote, “Mr Gupta says that the principal secretary to chief minister, SP Goel [Goyal], is demanding Rs 25 lakh to provide land for broadening of the main road and he is not able to set up the petrol pump due to delay in decision on the representation. I am sending Mr Abhishek Gupta’s letter to you for appropriate action.”

“Mr Abhishek Gupta, resident of 24, Prakash Lok, Indira Nagar, Lucknow has informed me, through a letter dated April 18, 2018 on email, that he proposed to set up petrol pump sanctioned by Essar Oil Limited in Resso village of Sandila tehsil, Hardoi,” Naik wrote. “As the main road to connect the petrol pump is narrow, a representation given to provide necessary land is pending at the level of principal secretary to chief minister.”

Naik confirmed to the Hindustan Times that he had written the letter. “Whatever complaints I get, I forward them to the respective minister. I have been following this practice about all types of complaints,” he said. “As this case pertained to the chief minister, I forwarded the complaint to him.”

Though there was no response from a government spokesperson, Goyal claimed that he received the file regarding the road widening only after the governor had emailed the complaint.

“This is ridiculous,” said Goyal. “I received the file only after the governor’s letter was received. I recused myself, did not deal with the case and informed the chief minister about the same. I am not aware of any decision taken on the issue.”