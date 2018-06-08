Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday declared his state free of open defecation. He said his was the first large state to have achieved the goal. Eliminating open defecation is a part of the Centre’s Swachh Bharat mission.

The chief minister said the state government achieved the national cleanliness goal by constructing 2.77 lakh individual toilets, The New Indian Express reported. “We have completed the task of constructing toilets but they have to be used by every individual,” Naidu said.

On Twitter, Naidu said: “We are now working towards achieving the ODF+ status.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that his government would achieve the goal by the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019.