At least three people were killed during a suicide bombing attack on an MP’s house in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad on Friday, Tolo News reported. Provincial Police Chief Ghulam Sanaee Stanikzai said the deceased included a married couple – civilians – and one police official. Four others sustained injuries during the attack.

Nangarhar MP Feridon Momand was not at his house when the attack occurred, the provincial governor’s spokesperson, Ataullah Khogyani, said.

No group has claimed responsibility yet. Police personnel shot dead one attacker and are searching for another.

Momand said his building was used by the Momand tribal council, Tolo News reported.