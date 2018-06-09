A look at the headlines right now:

Karnataka Cabinet portfolios assigned, Kumaraswamy keeps 11 ministries for himself: The chief minister will handle the intelligence wing, but the home ministry, under which the department falls, will be headed by Deputy CM G Parameshwara. Haryana government puts on hold controversial order asking athletes to deposit a third of income: A circular emerged stating that state-employed sportspersons should hand over one-third of income from professional sports or endorsements. Massive fire breaks out at Patel Chambers in Mumbai, two firefighters reportedly injured: A part of the building in Fort area also collapsed. Lightning kills 18 people in Bihar, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh: The weather department has predicted light rain in the national Capital on Saturday. Indian scientists discover planet 600 light years away from Earth: The discovery of the planet will help researchers understand the formation of similar planets. US President Donald Trump calls for Russia to be readmitted into the G7: Russia was expelled in 2014 after it annexed Crimea. Some political parties using Maoist forces against NDA, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley: He said ‘half Maoists’ masqueraded as activists and have led human rights movements across the country. Activist Mahesh Raut’s arrest is wrongful, say former fellows of PM’s rural development scheme: The group said that Raut was not named in the primary chargesheet filed in the Bhima Koregaon clashes. Excessive exposure to light led to VVPAT malfunction during bye-polls, says Election Commission: The poll panel has asked the manufacturers of the machine to suggest design improvement. Consider asking media to avoid using ‘Dalit’ in news reports, Bombay High Court tells I&B ministry: The bench cited a circular by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment directing officials to use Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes instead.