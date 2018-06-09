Two flights to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport were diverted while trains on the Central Railway line were running 20 minutes late due to bad weather on Saturday, reported The Indian Express. Light rainfall lashed many parts of the city since morning.

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in many places across the city till June 11. It also predicted “heavy to very heavy” rain over Goa and Konkan region between June 7 and June 12. According to the weather department, rainfall of 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm is considered moderate, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is heavy, 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is very heavy and more than 204.5 mm is extreme.

“We have declared monsoon onset over the state at 11.30 am on Friday,” Ajay Kumar of the Indian Meteorological Department told the Hindustan Times. “The onset line covers parts of south Konkan, south-central Maharashtra and isolated areas of Marathwada and southern Vidarbha.”

Heavy rain lashes #Mumbai leaving streets water-logged in several parts of the city. Visuals from Mahim area #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/ter2ovY8M3 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2018

Mumbai received rainfall since Friday evening. Till 8.30 am on Saturday, Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link road received the most rainfall (138 mm) while Worli got the least (22 mm).

Pre-monsoon showers on Thursday led to severe waterlogging in some areas of the city and delayed train and flight services. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said three teams of the National Disaster Response Force, equipped with flood rescue material, will be stationed at Parel and Mankhurd for the eastern suburbs, and Andheri Sports Complex for western suburbs. Navy personnel will be deployed in Colaba, Worli, Ghatkopar, Trombay and Malad for flood rescue, and six Flood Rescue Teams of the Mumbai Fire Brigade will be posted at the Regional Command Centres.