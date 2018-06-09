Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China’s Qingdao city on Saturday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

The prime minister met the organisation’s Secretary General Rashid Alimov hours after his arrival, and will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the conclave, which will take place over the weekend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed on his arrival for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in the beautiful port city of Qingdao.

This will be Modi and Xi’s second meeting this year. In April, the two leaders met at an informal summit in Wuhan. “The first and foremost important consensus reached at Wuhan was that India and China are partners in progress and in economic development,” Indian envoy Gautam Bambawale said in an interview to Chinese state media on Friday, the Hindustan Times reported.

Modi and Xi are expected to discuss economic relations between the two countries, NDTV reported. India has been asking China to open up its information technology and pharmaceutical sectors to reduce the trade deficit. Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain will also attend the summit, but it is not known if Modi will hold discussions with him.

Modi said he would talk to leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s countries and discuss a “wide range of subjects” with them. Before leaving for China, the prime minister said he was “excited to lead the Indian delegation for our first-ever meeting as a full member”.

India became a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in 2017. Other full members are China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan. The leaders of all these countries will meet on Saturday and Sunday to discuss how to counter terrorism and radicalisation.