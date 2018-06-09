A severe dust storm and strong winds hit Delhi on Saturday evening. Rain showers were reported immediately after the dust storm hit in several parts of the national capital. The sky turned dark as early as 5.30 pm in the city.

Operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport have been suspended, News18 reported. All flights to Delhi have been held back or diverted.

The meteorological department has forecast winds reaching speeds of 70 to 80 km per hour, ANI reported.

There is no report of damage to property or casualties yet, Hindustan Times reported.

Weather officials said minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to touch 31 and 39 degrees Celsius respectively.

#BREAKING -- All flights to Delhi have been held back or diverted. Operations in Delhi Airport have been suspended due to bad weather. #Duststorm pic.twitter.com/uYTC3Eb2up — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 9, 2018

Dust storm, strong winds & clouds turn the sky dark in Delhi, visuals from Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/RRVN1g6v3K — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2018

The moments when day suddenly turned night. Heavy dust storm in Delhi. These are the visuals from Raisina Hills at 5.15pm.#DelhiRains #Duststorm #rains @News18Kerala pic.twitter.com/LxdZjO1eoF — M.Unnikrishnan (@unnis_m) June 9, 2018