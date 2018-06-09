Delhi: Dust storm and strong winds hit national capital, airport operations suspended
A severe dust storm and strong winds hit Delhi on Saturday evening. Rain showers were reported immediately after the dust storm hit in several parts of the national capital. The sky turned dark as early as 5.30 pm in the city.
Operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport have been suspended, News18 reported. All flights to Delhi have been held back or diverted.
The meteorological department has forecast winds reaching speeds of 70 to 80 km per hour, ANI reported.
There is no report of damage to property or casualties yet, Hindustan Times reported.
Weather officials said minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to touch 31 and 39 degrees Celsius respectively.