The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, announced the results of the 2018 Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) on Sunday. The results of the exam held on May 20 are available on https://results.jeeadv.ac.in.

Pranav Goyal from Panchkula in Haryana topped the test with a score of 337 out of 360, while Sahil Jain from Rajasthan’s Kota and Kalash Gupta from New Delhi came in second and third. Seat allocation for the JEE (Advanced) is expected to be declared on June 19.

A total of 18,138 candidates qualified for seats out of the 1,55,158 candidates that appeared for the exam. After the results of JEE (Main) were announced on April 30, over 2.3 lakh students were declared eligible to take the JEE (Advanced).

The number of candidates who have qualified for seats is more than 1.6 times the number of seats that are being offered across the 23 branches of Indian Institutes of Technology. There are 11,279 seats being offered in the IITs. This year, 800 additional seats have been created for female candidates in order to improve the gender balance in IITs.

Some other institutes like the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, and the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, have also accepted JEE Advanced marks in the past.

On Thursday, the Gujarat High Court had refused to stay the results. Three candidates had filed petitions claiming that clarification on the JEE (Advanced) instructions issued after the exam “substantially altered” those instructions given 20 minutes before the exam.