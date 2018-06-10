Four men allegedly shot a 17-year-old girl dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district on Friday night, days after she had accused them of sexual harassment, The Times of India reported. The girl’s body was found on Saturday morning at her house in Noniya Mohal area.

The girl had moved from Mahoba to Banda recently to study a course in nursing, police said.

Police have detained three suspects, while the main accused is on the run. A preliminary investigation showed that the girl was shot soon after she opened the door of her house. Further investigation is under way, said Superintendent of Police Shalini.

On Tuesday, the girl had named four people in a sexual harassment complaint to police. The complaint had not yet been registered, but policemen had visited her place in connection to the case, unidentified officers told the Hindustan Times.