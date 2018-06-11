Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said his party was willing to sacrifice a few seats to continue its alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party and ensure the Bharatiya Janata Party’s defeat in Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported. Yadav was speaking at a rally in Mainpuri.

Yadav was referring to the 2019 General Elections. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party extended support to Samajwadi Party candidates in bye-elections in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats in March that the BJP lost.

“We are committed to the alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party and will continue working with them,” Yadav said. “Even if we have to sacrifice two to four seats, we are not going to stop. We will bring the BJP down.”

The former chief minister also criticised his successor Adityanath for failing to win any of the constituencies where he had campaigned, The Times of India reported.

In May, BJP President Amit Shah admitted that an alliance between the two Opposition parties would pose a challenge to the saffron party in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections.