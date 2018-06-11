The Delhi Police on Sunday filed a First Information Report against unidentified persons in connection with an encounter against a group of suspected criminals in the city’s Chhatarpur locality on Saturday, PTI reported.

Four members of a gang, including their leader Rajesh Bharti, were killed in the encounter with a special cell of the Delhi Police. Eight police personnel were injured. The police claimed they had fired in defence after the gang shot at them.

A fifth suspect, Kapil, was injured and is in a serious condition at the trauma centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, the police said.

The police had received intelligence inputs that the gang would be in the area. Reports said Bharti had escaped from a jail in Haryana. He is an accused in several cases of murder, extortion, auto lifting and dacoity. His gang was mostly active in Haryana, but had carried out crimes in Delhi as well recently.

Meanwhile, Bharti’s family demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the encounter, The Indian Express reported. The families of the other three men denied the claim that they were related to the gang.

“They killed Rajesh in cold blood,” Bharti’s brother Dharambir told the newspaper. “I want the CBI to inquire into this matter for a fair probe.” Bharti’s lawyer Ishan Kaushik demanded to know why the suspects were not given a chance to surrender.