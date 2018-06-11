At least 12 people were killed and 31 wounded after an explosion in Kabul’s Darulaman area on Monday, TOLO News reported, quoting the police. The Kabul Police said that it was a suicide bombing.

The explosion took place in the afternoon at the gate of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development. No group has claimed the attack yet.

“Women, children and employees of the [rehabilitation] ministry are among the victims,” said Najib Danish, spokesperson for the interior ministry, according to Reuters.

The attack comes hours after at least four gunmen were killed when they attacked the education department in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province. Ten people were injured in the attack.

In another incident in Kunduz province, 15 security personnel were killed after a suspected attack by the Taliban on Monday, Pajhwok news agency reported.

The incidents came days after the Taliban said its militants would not launch attacks against Afghan security forces for three days during the Eid holiday. Earlier, President Ashraf Ghani had announced a unilateral ceasefire from June 12 to June 19.