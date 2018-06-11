Two militants were arrested at a security check-point in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday, reported PTI.

A team of the Rajouri Police, Central Reserve Police Force and the Army were conducting vehicle checks on the Rajouri-DKG Road after suspected militants stole weapons and ammunition from a police barracks at Shahadra Sharief shrine on Sunday night, Senior Superintendent of Police (Rajouri) Yougal Manhas told PTI.

The security forces flagged down two men on a motorcycle, but they sped away before abandoning their bike some distance away, reported the Hindustan Times. “While fleeing they opened fire on security personnel, who were chasing them,” the newspaper quoted Manhas as saying.

The security forces chased and recovered a rifle, three magazines, 49 live cartridges and two empty cartridges from them. Manhas identified the militants as Mukhtar Ahmed and Aijaz Ahmed Paray of Shopian district, Manhas said, according to PTI.

During interrogation, the men said they stole the weapons from the barracks. Both men have been found to be involved in militancy in Shopian district with several cases registered against them, said Manhas.

The men were to join Hizbul Mujahideen in Shopian and were in contact with the outfit’s commander Zeenat-ul-Islam operating in South Kashmir, reported PTI.