Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held a meeting with senior officials to review the security for Prime Minister Narendra Modi following police reports of a plot to kill him. The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Director of the Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain.

On June 8, the Pune Police claimed to have found a letter at the home of one of the five activists arrested the day before, suggesting a plot to kill Modi in a “Rajiv Gandhi-type incident” during one of his roadshows. The police has accused the activists of having links with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

“The Ministry of Home Affairs is in receipt of a report from Maharashtra Police regarding certain communications amongst individuals having links to Maoist organisations containing references to targeting the prime minister,” the home ministry said on Twitter. “The home minister has directed that all necessary measures be taken in consultation with other agencies to suitably strengthen the security arrangements for the prime minister.”

