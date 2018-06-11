Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he and three of his ministers in the Aam Aadmi Party government met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and asked him to tell protesting officers of the Indian Administrative Services to resume work. The bureaucrats have been on a protest after two AAP MLAs allegedly assaulted Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash during a meeting at Kejriwal’s residence in February.

4 of us met Hon’ble LG-myself, Dy CM, Satender Jain,Gopal Rai. We presented following demands-



1. IAS officers on strike in Del for 4 months. Direct them to return to work



2. Punish those IAS who struck work for last 4 months



3. Approve doorstep delivery of rations — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 11, 2018

Kejriwal said he, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and ministers Satyender Jain and Gopal Rai had also asked Baijal to punish the striking officers. They also asked him to approve the state government’s scheme for doorstep delivery of rations.

Later, Kejriwal retweeted a journalist who claimed that Baijal had refused to accede to the Delhi government’s demands. The journalist also said that Kejriwal and his ministers would not leave the lieutenant governor’s house until the demands were met.

Breaking : High Voltage drama at LG house as LG refuses demands of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to order IAS in Delhi govt to call of strike and clear proposal of door step delivery. Kejriwal says won't leave LG house with ministers until demands met. pic.twitter.com/v8ZJEDV7Mc — ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@ashu3page) June 11, 2018

The chief minister claimed that the lieutenant governor’s office had threatened the striking IAS officers of “dire consequences” if they rejoined work. Sisodia alleged that Baijal was the “mastermind” behind the strike.

Many officers have told us that they have been threatened by Raj Niwas of dire consequences if they withdrew their strike. LG promoting active rebellion against elected govt at PMO’s instance. People of Del will not tolerate this. https://t.co/9O2vEhMZTp — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 11, 2018

“The officers have been on strike for four months,” Kejriwal said at a press conference earlier in the day. “In private, they say there is no demand and that they are being threatened to continue the strike. It has been orchestrated by the Prime Minister’s Office and coordinated by the lieutenant governor.” The AAP also announced a “lieutenant governor, quit Delhi” campaign from June 17.