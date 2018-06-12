Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected militants kill two policemen in Pulwama court complex
They reportedly fled with the weapons of the the deceased policemen.
Suspected militants attacked a police guard post at court complex in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district early on Tuesday, killing two policemen, Kashmir Reader reported.
One policeman was injured in the attack, which began around 3 am, Pulwama Senior Superintendent of Police Aslam Chowdhary told ANI. He added that the police officer is in a critical condition.
The suspected militants reportedly fled with the weapons of the the deceased policemen, who were identified as Ghulam Rasool and Ghulam Hassan. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is under way, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, suspected militants lobbed grenades at a Central Reserve Police Force patrol party at Janglat Mandi in Anantnag district on Tuesday. Five CRPF troopers were reportedly injured in the attack and admitted to a hospital, PTI reported.