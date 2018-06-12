Suspected militants attacked a police guard post at court complex in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district early on Tuesday, killing two policemen, Kashmir Reader reported.

One policeman was injured in the attack, which began around 3 am, Pulwama Senior Superintendent of Police Aslam Chowdhary told ANI. He added that the police officer is in a critical condition.

The suspected militants reportedly fled with the weapons of the the deceased policemen, who were identified as Ghulam Rasool and Ghulam Hassan. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is under way, ANI reported.

Terrorists attacked guard posts at Pulwama court complex. In the exchange of fire two policemen attained martyrdom. Area is being sanitised.@JmuKmrPolice @ssppul — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 11, 2018

Wreath laying ceremony of two police personnel, Sgt Ghulam Rasool Lone & Sgt Ghulam Hassan, who lost their lives in exchange of fire after terrorists attacked a police guard post in Pulwama, earlier today. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/s06mN3wrVu — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2018

Meanwhile, suspected militants lobbed grenades at a Central Reserve Police Force patrol party at Janglat Mandi in Anantnag district on Tuesday. Five CRPF troopers were reportedly injured in the attack and admitted to a hospital, PTI reported.