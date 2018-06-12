Four Cabinet ministers of Delhi, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, spent Monday night at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office to protest against an alleged strike by bureaucrats in the state. The ministers have been at Baijal’s office since 5.30 pm on Monday, when they met him and asked him to instruct the protesting officers to resume work.

The government claims that Indian Administrative Service bureaucrats have been on a protest since February, when two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs allegedly assaulted Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash during a meeting at Kejriwal’s residence. The IAS Association, however, has refuted the claim.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and ministers Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain spent the night at Baijal’s office with Kejriwal.

Sisodia tweeted at 6.12 am that the ministers were still there in the waiting room of the office. “We hope today you’ll get time from your busy schedule to resolve these three issues,” he wrote. “Till then we are waiting.” The AAP ministers’ have asked Baijal to get the officers to end their strike, take action against them, and approve the plan to deliver ration at citizens’ doorsteps.

Kejriwal retweeted the post and wrote: “My dear Delhiites, good morning. Struggle continues.”

The ministers told Baijal in a letter said that the government might invoke provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance Act against the bureaucrats if necessary.

Several AAP MLAs and party leaders and workers also camped near the Lieutenant Governor’s office, and the police barricaded the area, PTI reported.

Baijal’s office issued a statement on Monday evening, claiming he had been “threatened” to summon officers and ask them to end their strike immediately. The statement called the AAP leaders’ protest “dharna without reason”.

Meanwhie, the IAS Association claimed that no officer was on strike and no work had been affected, IANS reported. “The concerned officers have been attending all Cabinet meetings, statutory meetings and meetings of importance affecting the public,” said the association’s secretary Manisha Saxena. “They have also been regularly briefing the ministers for Assembly questions. If the officers had been on strike, the Budget could not have been passed and the Budget Session could not have been held.”

However, she accepted that the officers were not attending routine meetings called by the ministers. “The reasons being that they [ministers] have failed till date to give any assurance regarding safety, security, dignity and respect to the officers, including women officers,” she added.

On Monday, Kejriwal said at a press conference that the officers had been on strike for four months and blamed Baijal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ochestratring it. “In private, they say there is no demand and that they are being threatened to continue the strike,” the chief minister said.

The AAP also announced a “lieutenant governor, quit Delhi” campaign from June 17. The chief minister has claimed that the lieutenant governor’s office had threatened the striking IAS officers of “dire consequences” if they rejoined work. Sisodia alleged that Baijal was the mastermind behind the strike.