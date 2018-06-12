The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday moved the Madras High Court challenging a trial court order discharging former Union Information Technology Minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran – the owner of Sun TV – and five others in the illegal BSNL telephone exchange case. The trial court had said the prosecutors had failed to prove their case.

The Madras High Court has admitted the criminal revision petition and ordered a notice to the Marans and other accused. They have to reply by June 20, The Times of India reported.

In 2013, the CBI accused Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Dayanidhi Maran of abusing his official position and causing a loss Rs 1.78 crore to the public exchequer. The agency filed a charge sheet in the case on December 9, 2016.

The former minister allegedly installed at least 364 high-end telecommunication facilities at one of his residences. Of those, Sun TV had used 323 telephone facilities between 2004 and 2007 to uplink the channel, the CBI claimed.