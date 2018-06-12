Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suresh Dhas on Tuesday won the Maharashtra Legislative Council election from the Osmanabad-Beed-Latur local bodies seat, PTI reported. He defeated independent candidate Ashok Jagdale, who was supported by the Nationalist Congress Party, by a margin of 74 votes.

The elections for this seat and five other Legislative Council seats were held on May 21, and votes were to be counted on May 24. But the counting of votes in the Osmanabad-Beed-Latur seat was deferred due to a court order suspending some members of local bodies.

Of the remaining five seats, the BJP won Amravati and Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli seats while the Shiv Sena won the Nashik and Parbhani-Hingoli local bodies seats. The two parties had contested the elections in alliance.

The Nationalist Congress Party, which had an alliance with the Congress, won the Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat. The Congress performed poorly.

The BJP’s current tally in Maharashtra’s 78-member Upper House is 19 while the NCP has 21 seats, Congress 17 and Shiv Sena 11.