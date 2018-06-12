At least 12 people were killed in landslides caused by heavy rainfall in Rangamati and Cox’s Bazar districts of Bangladesh on Tuesday.

As many as 11 people were killed in Naniarchar region of Rangamati, and one in Maheshkhali region of Cox’s Bazar, The Daily Star reported.

However, the Dhaka Tribune said two people had died in Cox’s Bazar. One of them was a Rohingya Muslim identified as Mohammad Ali, 20, who lived in the Jamtoli camp in Ukhiya area. “Ali was inside his shelter when a tree, uprooted by the landslide, crashed into his shelter and killed him on the spot,” Abul Khayer, the officer in charge of Ukhiya police station, said.

The other person who died in Cox’s Bazar was identified as Badsha Mia, 35, who lived in a local slum. Maheshkhali police station head Prodip Kumar Das said Mia died around 7 am.

Of those who died in Rangamati, four were killed in Darmachandpara, four members of a family died in Boro Kulpara and three in Hatimara areas, The Daily Star said. Naniarchar Police Station chief Muhammad Abdul Latif confirmed the casualties. He also identified those who died in Boro Kulpara, as well as two of the three dead in Hatimara.

Lakhs of Rohingya Muslims who have fled persecution in Myanmar reside in Rangamati and Cox’s Bazar.