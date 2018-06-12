The investigation into an encounter against a group of suspected criminals in Delhi’s Chhatarpur locality on Saturday has been transferred from the district police to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, The Hindu reported on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ram Gopal Naik told the daily that the case was taken over by the crime branch on Sunday.

Four members of a gang, including their leader Rajesh Bharti, were killed in the encounter with a special cell of the Delhi Police on Saturday. Eight police personnel were injured. The police claimed they had fired in defence after the gang shot at them.

A fifth suspect, Kapil, was injured and is in a serious condition at the trauma centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, the police said. Investigators are waiting for Kapil’s condition to improve in order to identity others who were accompanying him, PTI quoted an unidentified police officer as saying.

Sanjeev, the owner of the farmhouse where the gang had gathered before the encounter, is on the run, the police officer said, adding that it is not clear if he was accompanying the gang at the time of the encounter.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police filed a First Information Report against unidentified people in the case.