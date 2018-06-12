Union minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said the Centre was mulling over linking driving licence with Aadhaar number, ANI reported.

“I am in conversation with Union minister Nitin Gadkari to link Aadhaar card with [driving] licence, so that if a drunk driver escapes from one state to another after killing people, he would be caught,” Prasad told reporters at a press conference. “A person can change name not his or her fingerprints.”

In September too, the law minister had said that the Centre was thinking of linking the Aadhaar number with driving licences.

In March, the Supreme Court had indefinitely extended the deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile numbers until it pronounced a judgement on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the biometric identification programme.

In June 2017, the Narendra Modi government introduced a new rule, making it mandatory to link Aadhaar to various services and welfare schemes. Existing bank account holders were asked to furnish their Aadhaar number by December 31, failing which their account would cease to be operational. In December, the deadline was extended to March 31.