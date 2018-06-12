Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for over six hours on Tuesday in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, reported PTI. The agency will also file a chargesheet against his son Karti Chidambaram in Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Wednesday, reported ANI.

The Aircel-Maxis case involves the clearances granted by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board to the firm Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel in 2006. Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time. Chidambaram’s son allegedly facilitated bribes in the case.

The Congress leader arrived at the ED office in Delhi around 11 am and left after 5 pm. The agency recorded his statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Chidambaram had earlier deposed before the agency on June 5.

Soon after the questioning, Chidambaram tweeted, “Another round of questions by ED in Aircel-Maxis case.” He reiterated that a First Information Report had not been registered against him and that no offence was alleged.

An unidentified official told PTI that on June 5 Chidambaram was reportedly asked about the circumstances and procedures adopted by the now-defunct Foreign Investment Promotion Board while giving approval to the Aircel-Maxis deal during his tenure. The agency had recorded the statements of FIPB officials and Chidambaram was reportedly questioned on the details provided by the officials.

Chidambaram’s son has already been questioned by the agency twice in connection with the case.