The Special Investigation Team of the Karnataka Police, which is investigating the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, hs arrested another suspect, PTI reported on Tuesday. Lankesh was killed outside her home in Bengaluru on September 5.

The investigation team said it arrested 26-year-old Parashuram Waghmare from Sindhagi in Vijaypura district of the state. Waghmare was subsequently produced before a magistrate’s court in Bengaluru, which remanded him in SIT custody for 14 days.

The head of the investigation team told PTI that there was nothing to suggest that it was Waghmare who shot Lankesh. “No. That thing has not come in our investigation,” he said, contradicting media reports that suggested that the investigation team had nabbed Lankesh’s killer.

“His [Waghmare’s] role in the conspiracy and other details will be revealed later as it would affect the investigation at this stage,” the investigation team said in a press release, according to PTI.

Before Waghmare, the police had arrested five people in connection with Lankesh’s murder – KT Naveen Kumar, Amol Kale, Manohar Edve, Sujeeth Kumar alias Praveen and Amit Degvekar. A forensic report submitted to a Bengaluru court last week said that the same gun was used to kill Lankesh and Kannada writer MM Kalburgi.