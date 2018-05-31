The Special Investigation Team inquiring into the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh on Wednesday filed its first chargesheet against the accused, KT Naveen Kumar. The chargesheet said that Naveen procured the bullets that were used to kill Lankesh outside her house in Bengaluru on September 5, The Hindu reported.

The chargesheet reportedly claims that Kumar provided logistical support to the shooters and guided them to her house in Bengaluru. The Special Investigation Team did not accuse any organisation of involvement in Lankesh’s murder, but said that Naveen Kumar was part of a bigger conspiracy.

“There are several others involved in the conspiracy, including the people who shot at her that fateful night,” investigating officer MN Anucheth told The Hindu. “A manhunt is on to identify and nab them. We have made some progress in the case with the city police arresting Praveen, who was key to the plot targeting [Kannada writer] KS Bhagawan.”

The investigators have also recovered three diaries with handwritten notes on how to carry out covert activities and a map showing the location of Lankesh’s house, in the homes of four persons arrested for allegedly plotting to kill KS Bhagawan, The Indian Express reported citing unidentified offials. The four suspects are believed to be associates of Naveen Kumar.

The suspects are linked to right-wing group Sanatan Sanstha and its affiliate Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. They were sent to judicial custody on Wednesday and the Special Investigation Team could arrest them on Thursday, The Indian Express reported.