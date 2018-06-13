Four Border Security Force personnel were killed and three others were injured after Pakistani troops allegedly violated ceasefire along the International Border in the Chambliyal sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday, ANI reported.

Among those killed were two jawans, one assistant commandant and one sub-inspector.

#Visuals from Government Medical College Jammu: One Assistant Commandant, one Sub-Inspector and two soldiers of Border Security Force (BSF) lost their lives in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Chambliyal sector of Samba. Three BSF jawans have been injured #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/RDUx8QxvjJ — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

Earlier this month, the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers agreed to ensure peace by “holding fire” along the International Border. Their meeting came within weeks of talks between the director generals of military operations of the two countries, where the two sides agreed to implement measures to improve the existing situation to ensure peace along the Line of Control and the working boundary. They decide to implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003 “in letter and spirit”, and ensure that the agreement is not violated.

Scores of civilians and security force personnel have been killed in the state in alleged cross-border firing by Pakistan since January. On June 3, two BSF troopers were killed in the Pragwal area of Akhnoor sector. At least 13 civilians sustained injuries on May 22 after Pakistani troops reportedly initiated firing and shelling along the International Border in Jammu. The following day, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah to lodge a protest over the death of a seven-month-old baby in alleged cross-border firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Sherpalai.