At least 10 people were killed and several were injured in lightning strikes in West Bengal on Tuesday, when the state received its first major spell of rain from the southwest monsoon, PTI reported.

Four people were killed in lightning strikes in Bankura district, three in Hooghly district, and one each from West Midnapore, Birbhum and North 24 Parganas districts.

West Bengal Minister for Disaster Management Javed Ahmed Khan said the districts were yet to provide more details about the incidents, The Hindu reported.

In Kolkata, heavy rain led to severe waterlogging and a delay in train services.

The India Metorological Department has predicted heavy rain at isolated places in West Bengal over the next 24 hours, and has advised fishermen to not venture into the sea.