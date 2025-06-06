The flood situation in Assam remained critical, with more than 5.6 lakh people affected across 19 districts , the flood bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said on Thursday.

Two more persons died in the state due to rain-related incidents on Thursday, taking the toll from heavy rains this year to 21, The Hindu reported on Friday.

As many as 1,433 villages have been impacted by the continuous showers, with more than 41,000 people taking shelter in 385 relief camps, according to the bulletin issued by the state disaster management authority.

Wildlife has also suffered due to the extreme weather, with nearly 70% of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary submerged, forcing animals such as rhinos to move to higher ground. Large parts of Kaziranga National Park have also been inundated, The Hindu reported.

Amid this, there has been an increase in malaria cases in Assam since the last week of May, particularly in forested regions along the Bhutan border, The Times of India reported.

On Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Barak Valley for the second time this week to take stock of the situation. The three districts in this southern part of the state are among the worst affected by rains.

HCM Dr. @himantabiswa visited Barak Valley once again to assess the flood situation, beginning with an inspection of various areas in Hailakandi.



HCM interacted with flood-affected people, visited relief camps at Kali Nagar and Panchgram and assured timely resolution of their… pic.twitter.com/eQHMmhPRkG — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) June 6, 2025

In northern Sikkim, 17 tourists were airlifted on Friday from landslide-hit Chaten region, after evacuation efforts, which were stalled due to poor weather, resumed, India Today NE reported.

This brings the number of rescued people in the region to 80, while 47 others remain stranded in the remote area.

The rescued tourists were flown to Pakyong district and then taken to Gangtok by bus, with medical teams on standby.

Search operations are underway to find six Army personnel who went missing after a landslide struck a military camp in Chaten on June 1, killing three soldiers and injuring four others.

More than 33,000 people across 24 districts of Arunachal Pradesh are also reeling from the aftermath of incessant rains that have killed at least 12 people in the state this year, Arunachal Times reported.

The India Meteorological Department on Friday forecast thunderstorms over parts of northeastern India with heavy rainfall predicted over parts of Assam and Meghalaya.

The weather department predicted that the intensity of rainfall is set to decrease moderately over the next seven days.