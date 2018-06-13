The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against Karti Chidambaram and four others in a Delhi court in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, PTI reported. The agency charged Chidambaram under Section 4 (punishment for money laundering) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Additional Sessions Judge Ruby Alka Gupta said the court would consider the chargesheet on July 4.

Karti Chidambaram’s father, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, was not named an accused in the chargesheet but his name appears at several places in the document. The agency told the court that it may file a supplementary chargesheet in the case.

In May, the court had given Karti Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till July 10 in two cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case.

The Aircel-Maxis case involves the clearances granted by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board to the firm Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel in 2006. Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time. Chidambaram’s son allegedly facilitated bribes in the case.