Two people, including a child, were killed and over 3,000 families left homeless in Tripura as torrential rain in the last 24 hours led to floods in the state, reported Hindustan Times.

The state capital of Agartala received 86 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours while the highest rainfall of 172.6 mm was recorded in Sabroom in South District, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department has forecast heavy rain over the next 24 hours due to “an upper air cyclonic circulation over South Assam and Meghalaya and the neighbourhood”.

A report from the State Emergency Operation Centre said that 3,472 homeless families took shelter in 64 camps set up by the state government across the state, and about 41 houses were damaged in the floods, according to Hindustan Times.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said nearly 10,000 people (till 10am on Wednesday) have taken shelter in 76 camps across the state. “Teams from [National Disaster Response Force], Assam Rifles and other central [and] state agencies are fully engaged in relief work,” Deb tweeted.

Heavy rains have led to severe flooding across #Tripura. Have already departed from Agartala for inspecting flood relief work. I request all my fellow citizens residing in low lying areas to move to safer places. Government of Tripura firmly stands with you in this hour of need. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) June 13, 2018

The rain triggered landslides in 17 locations – 11 in Khowai district, one in Gomati district and five in Dhalai district. All eight districts in the state are reportedly flooded. All major rivers in the state are overflowing.

River Manu at #Manughat (Base station) in North #Tripura receded from Extreme Flood Situation at 1000 hrs WL 46.50 m (HFL: 46.6 m) with falling trend.



Source:FFMMC, CWC, New Delhi. — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) June 13, 2018

The incessant rain and flooding has also submerged the drilling sites of the Oil and Natural Gas Commission in the northern parts of the state, reported The Hindu. “The drilling location at Pechartal of Unakoti district had been affected by torrential rains,” ONGC spokesperson Debashis Saraswati said, according to the newspaper, adding that heavy equipment was still submerged.

He added that crew and staff at the site had been evacuated and operations would remain suspended till the weather clears.