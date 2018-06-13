Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit on Wednesday sat on a dharna at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office, against the alleged “non-performance” of his government. Rebel Aam Aadmi Party legislator Kapil Mishra also accompanied them.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta and MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the sit-in would continue until the Kejriwal government fulfilled their demands, PTI reported. “Until the chief minister assures to provide water to the people, we will continue our protest,” Gupta said. “We have asked people to reach the chief minister’s office to raise the problem of water supply.”

Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai have been sitting at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office for the last two days, to protest against a strike by bureaucrats in the state. Of them, Jain began an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday morning.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP workers led by party’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari protested at the Delhi Secretariat over water and electricity problems. On Tuesday, Tiwari had labeled Kejriwal’s protest as a “mockery of democracy” and accused them of “arm twisting” the governor.