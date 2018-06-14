The Haryana Police booked boxer Jai Bhagwan on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a woman excise inspector in Hisar last month, PTI reported. Police charged over a dozen people, including Bhagwan and his brother Manjit, with rioting, assault, wrongful confinement and obstructing a public servant from discharging duty.

Bhagwan, an Arjuna Award winner and a Commonwealth medallist, is posted with the state police. On May 19, he had called the Hisar deputy excise and taxation commissioner to get a liquor vend inspected as he claimed it was illegal. The inspector who came to check the vend at around 9 pm told the residents of the locality that the vend was not illegal. However, Jai Bhagwan, along with other residents, allegedly slapped her and confined her for over an hour in her car, the Hindustan Times reported.

The inspector complained against the residents, after which police filed a First Information Report on Tuesday. Jai Bhagwan has denied the charges and called the allegations baseless. He said he was ready to be investigated.

Police also filed a case against the inspector and her husband, who was accompanying her, after Bhagwan’s mother claimed the couple had threatened her. The couple were charged under Sections 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 109 (abetting of an offence), 294 (obscene act), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.