North East floods: Two killed in Manipur, four die in Tripura due to heavy rain

Two people including a child died in the last 24 hours in Manipur’s Thoubal district following torrential rain, Imphal Free Press reported on Thursday. At least a hundred houses have been flooded as Thoubal river overflowed.

All schools in the Imphal Valley will remain closed till Friday. Imphal and Nambul rivers have been overflowing since Monday because of incessant rain. The government has set up relief camps at several places for the displaced residents. Several low-lying areas in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Bishenpur districts have been inundated, Firstpost reported.

National Highway 37, which links southern Assam to Manipur, was cut off following landslides. After this, commuters were stranded on either side of the border, NDTV reported. Power supply has also been disrupted.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visits areas adjoining Sanjenthong bridge to inspect the situation of floods, in Imphal on June 14, 2018. (Image Credit: IANS)

Tripura

At least four people have been killed in the last 48 hours in Tripura as thunderstorms and landslides hit several districts of the North East, NDTV reported. State Disaster Management Authority said flood situation was critical in the South Tripura, Dhalai, North Tripura, Khowai and Gomati districts.

“We have kept ready a Pawan Hans helicopter and sent requisition to the Indian Air Force to provide two more copters to rescue marooned people and to provide relief to the affected families if necessary,” an official of the Tripura Disaster Management Control Centre told IANS.

Over 15,000 people of the 6,500 families who were displaced took shelter in around 200 relief camps in northern Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb made an aerial survey in the worst-affected parts in the north of the state and urged people residing in low-lying areas to move to safer places or relief camps.

Residents of Mog Para village in Agartala shift from flood affected areas on Wednesday. (Image credit: PTI)

Assam

The districts of Biswanath, Karbi Anglong East, Karbi Anglong West, Golaghat, Hailakandi and Karimganj have been affected in Assam, according to the State Disaster Management Authority’s report on Thursday. Around 1.4 lakh people have been affected in the floods. No casualties have been reported yet from Assam.

Karimganj in Barak Valley remained the worst-hit as Longai river overflowed. At least 124 people have been evacuated in the district.

Train services connection Barak in Assam and Brahmaputra were suspended as landslides buried tracks at least five locations. Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, director of Assam’s Inland Water Transport, said all 21 ferry services in Barak Valley were suspended due to rising water levels.