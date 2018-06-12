Jammu and Kashmir

India rejects UN’s first report on alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, calls it fallacious

The United Nations’ report on Kashmir has detailed human rights violations and abuses on both sides of the Line of Control.

by 
File photo | IANS

The first-ever report issued by the United Nations on the situation in Kashmir has detailed alleged human rights violations and abuses on both sides of the Line of Control.

“The political dimensions of the dispute between India and Pakistan have long been centre-stage, but this is not a conflict frozen in time,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein. “It is a conflict that has robbed millions of their basic human rights, and continues to this day to inflict untold suffering”, according to a statement issued by the UN Human Rights office.

Noting the continuing tensions in recent weeks, he called on Indian security forces to exercise restraint and abide by international standards governing the use of force when dealing with future protests, including ones that could well occur this coming weekend.

“I will be urging the UN Human Rights Council to consider establishing a commission of inquiry to conduct a comprehensive independent international investigation into allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir,” said Zeid.

He further said that it is essential the “Indian authorities take immediate and effective steps to avoid a repetition of the numerous examples of excessive use of force by security forces in Kashmir”.

The UN Human Rights Office was not given unconditional access to either side of the Line of Control, but it undertook remote monitoring to compile the report, according to the statement.

The focus of the report is the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir from July 2016 – when large and unprecedented demonstrations erupted after Indian security forces killed Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani – to April 2018.

According to the report, Indian security forces used excessive force that led to unlawful killings and a very high number of injuries. The report cited civil society estimates that up to 145 civilians were killed by the security forces from mid-July 2016 till the end of March 2018, with up to 20 other civilians killed by armed groups in the same period.

The report also examines violations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The report says restrictions on freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly and association in “Azad Jammu and Kashmir” and in Gilgit-Baltistan have limited the ability to obtain information about the situation.

“Impunity for human rights violations and lack of access to justice are key human rights challenges in the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” the report says, adding that Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act 1990 and the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978 have “created structures that obstruct the normal course of law, impede accountability and jeopardise the right to remedy for victims of human rights violations.”

India calls it ‘fallacious and motivated’

The Ministry of External Affairs said the UN report violates India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It also described the report as “fallacious, tendentious and motivated”. “We question the intent in bringing out such a report,” the ministry said, according to PTI.

The ministry said the report was “overtly prejudiced” and builds a “false narrative”. “The report violates India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said the MEA. “The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Pakistan is in illegal and forcible occupation of a part of the Indian state through aggression.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Following a mountaineer as he reaches the summit of Mount Everest

Accounts from Vikas Dimri’s second attempt reveal the immense fortitude and strength needed to summit the Everest.

Vikas Dimri made a huge attempt last year to climb the Mount Everest. Fate had other plans. Thwarted by unfavourable weather at the last minute, he came so close and yet not close enough to say he was at the top. But that did not deter him. Vikas is back on the Everest trail now, and this time he’s sharing his experiences at every leg of the journey.

The Everest journey began from the Lukla airport, known for its dicey landing conditions. It reminded him of the failed expedition, but he still moved on to Namche Bazaar - the staging point for Everest expeditions - with a positive mind. Vikas let the wisdom of the mountains guide him as he battled doubt and memories of the previous expedition. In his words, the Everest taught him that, “To conquer our personal Everest, we need to drop all our unnecessary baggage, be it physical or mental or even emotional”.

Vikas used a ‘descent for ascent’ approach to acclimatise. In this approach, mountaineers gain altitude during the day, but descend to catch some sleep. Acclimatising to such high altitudes is crucial as the lack of adequate oxygen can cause dizziness, nausea, headache and even muscle death. As Vikas prepared to scale the riskiest part of the climb - the unstable and continuously melting Khumbhu ice fall - he pondered over his journey so far.

His brother’s diagnosis of a heart condition in his youth was a wakeup call for the rather sedentary Vikas, and that is when he started focusing on his health more. For the first time in his life, he began to appreciate the power of nutrition and experimented with different diets and supplements for their health benefits. His quest for better health also motivated him to take up hiking, marathon running, squash and, eventually, a summit of the Everest.

Back in the Himalayas, after a string of sleepless nights, Vikas and his team ascended to Camp 2 (6,500m) as planned, and then descended to Base Camp for the basic luxuries - hot shower, hot lunch and essential supplements. Back up at Camp 2, the weather played spoiler again as a jet stream - a fast-flowing, narrow air current - moved right over the mountain. Wisdom from the mountains helped Vikas maintain perspective as they were required to descend 15km to Pheriche Valley. He accepted that “strength lies not merely in chasing the big dream, but also in...accepting that things could go wrong.”

At Camp 4 (8,000m), famously known as the death zone, Vikas caught a clear glimpse of the summit – his dream standing rather tall in front of him.

It was the 18th of May 2018 and Vikas finally reached the top. The top of his Everest…the top of Mount Everest!

Watch the video below to see actual moments from Vikas’ climb.

Play

Vikas credits his strength to dedication, exercise and a healthy diet. He credits dietary supplements for helping him sustain himself in the inhuman conditions on Mount Everest. On heights like these where the oxygen supply drops to 1/3rd the levels on the ground, the body requires 3 times the regular blood volume to pump the requisite amount of oxygen. He, thus, doesn’t embark on an expedition without double checking his supplements and uses Livogen as an aid to maintain adequate amounts of iron in his blood.

Livogen is proud to have supported Vikas Dimri on his ambitious quest and salutes his spirit. To read more about the benefits of iron, see here. To read Vikas Dimri’s account of his expedition, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Livogen and not by the Scroll editorial team.