Jammu and Kashmir

‘Shujaat silenced’: Kashmir dailies carry dark front pages after editor Shujaat Bukhari’s murder

‘Rising Kashmir’, the newspaper Bukhari edited, said it would uphold his principle of ‘telling the truth however unpleasant it may be’.

Newspapers across India on Friday morning expressed shock at the murder of veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari in Srinagar on Thursday evening. Bukhari’s newspaper Rising Kashmir carried a full-page portrait of its founding editor, while another local daily, Greater Kashmir, carried its news reports about the incident on a black front page.

“You left all too sudden but you will always be our leading light with your professional conviction and exemplary courage,” Rising Kashmir said in a brief tribute below Bukhari’s front-page photograph against a dark background. “We won’t be cowed down by the cowards who snatched you from us.”

“Shujaat silenced” said the paper’s headline on page 3, with the strap “Fearless journalist pays price for upholding the truth.” The newspaper also carried the pictures of the two security officers who were accompanying Bukhari. Both succumbed to their injuries later.

The newspaper, which had only eight pages on Friday instead of its usual 12, said it would uphold Bukhari’s principle of “telling the truth however unpleasant it may be”. On its last page, the newspaper carried several pictures in the aftermath of the incident, with the words: “Rising Kashmir Family Orphaned”.

On its fourth page, the daily called it a “cold-blooded murder” and carried clippings of 11 selected pieces Bukhari had written in its editorial pages in his weekly column “On the Record”. Most of the columns advocated a journey to peace for the troubled state through dialogue. The newspaper did not have its regular editorial page on Friday.

The bottom of the page, where the newspaper lists its team members, named Bukhari as its “founding editor” on Friday. Previous editions had referred to him as the editor-in-chief.

Bukhari’s death late on Thursday moved the United Nations’ report about alleged human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir to second place for newspapers in the state.

Greater Kashmir, another well-known daily from the state, ran an obituary titled “A Versatile Voice” on its first page. Kashmir Observer had his death as the top story against a black background. The report had the headline: “Noted journalist Shujaat Bukhari shot dead”. Kashmir Times said that the media fraternity was shocked at Bukhari’s death.

Other newspapers carried the news as their top stories as well. The Indian Express’ obituary was on the inside pages, titled “In many worlds at the same time, yet rooted to the ground”, while the Hindustan Times carried a tribute calling Bukhari a “fiercely independent, courageous voice”.

Hindustan Times' lead story
Following a mountaineer as he reaches the summit of Mount Everest

Accounts from Vikas Dimri’s second attempt reveal the immense fortitude and strength needed to summit the Everest.

Vikas Dimri made a huge attempt last year to climb the Mount Everest. Fate had other plans. Thwarted by unfavourable weather at the last minute, he came so close and yet not close enough to say he was at the top. But that did not deter him. Vikas is back on the Everest trail now, and this time he’s sharing his experiences at every leg of the journey.

The Everest journey began from the Lukla airport, known for its dicey landing conditions. It reminded him of the failed expedition, but he still moved on to Namche Bazaar - the staging point for Everest expeditions - with a positive mind. Vikas let the wisdom of the mountains guide him as he battled doubt and memories of the previous expedition. In his words, the Everest taught him that, “To conquer our personal Everest, we need to drop all our unnecessary baggage, be it physical or mental or even emotional”.

Vikas used a ‘descent for ascent’ approach to acclimatise. In this approach, mountaineers gain altitude during the day, but descend to catch some sleep. Acclimatising to such high altitudes is crucial as the lack of adequate oxygen can cause dizziness, nausea, headache and even muscle death. As Vikas prepared to scale the riskiest part of the climb - the unstable and continuously melting Khumbhu ice fall - he pondered over his journey so far.

His brother’s diagnosis of a heart condition in his youth was a wakeup call for the rather sedentary Vikas, and that is when he started focusing on his health more. For the first time in his life, he began to appreciate the power of nutrition and experimented with different diets and supplements for their health benefits. His quest for better health also motivated him to take up hiking, marathon running, squash and, eventually, a summit of the Everest.

Back in the Himalayas, after a string of sleepless nights, Vikas and his team ascended to Camp 2 (6,500m) as planned, and then descended to Base Camp for the basic luxuries - hot shower, hot lunch and essential supplements. Back up at Camp 2, the weather played spoiler again as a jet stream - a fast-flowing, narrow air current - moved right over the mountain. Wisdom from the mountains helped Vikas maintain perspective as they were required to descend 15km to Pheriche Valley. He accepted that “strength lies not merely in chasing the big dream, but also in...accepting that things could go wrong.”

At Camp 4 (8,000m), famously known as the death zone, Vikas caught a clear glimpse of the summit – his dream standing rather tall in front of him.

It was the 18th of May 2018 and Vikas finally reached the top. The top of his Everest…the top of Mount Everest!

Watch the video below to see actual moments from Vikas’ climb.

Play

