The big news: One suspect detained for editor Shujaat Bukhari’s murder, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Ronaldo’s hat-trick took Portugal to a draw against Spain, and investigators revealed more details from Gauri Lankesh’s murder inquiry.
A look at the headlines right now:
- We have taken a suspect in journalist Shujaat Bukhari’s murder into custody, say Jammu and Kashmir Police: Inspector General SG Pani said the case was a ‘terrorist-related crime’ and investigation was under way.
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick helps Portugal earn a point against Spain: Ronaldo crashed in an 88th minute free-kick to snatch a point for Portugal after a second-half goal from Nacho put the Spaniards ahead.
- SIT says sixth suspect shot Gauri Lankesh with a country-made pistol: The police said Parashuram Waghmare told the investigation team that the gun was handed to him just a day before the murder.
- Will release 20,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, says Karnataka chief minister: HD Kumaraswamy said his state would be able to give Tamil Nadu its full share of water if the monsoon continued to bring heavy rain.
- UK court asks Vijay Mallya to pay consortium of Indian banks at least Rs 1.8 crore in legal fees: The businessman is accused of wilfully defaulting on about $1.4 billion (Rs 9,380 crore) in loans for his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.
- Centre asks departments, states to implement Supreme Court order allowing quota in SC/ST promotions: The Ministry of Personnel said must state that it is subject to further rulings by the top court.
- Civilian killed, 3 wounded as Army allegedly fires on protestors in Pulwama: The protest broke out after an Army patrol reportedly ‘attempted to vandalise property’ owned by a suspected militant.
- Pakistan Taliban leader Mullah Fazlullah killed in US drone strike, Afghanistan claims: The US military confirmed that it carried out a strike against ‘a senior leader of a designated terrorist organisation’ but did not identify Fazlullah.
- Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit says Arvind Kejriwal’s strike is ‘an excuse not to work’: The Congress leader also said that the chief minister has to accept the fact that the national Capital will not get full statehood.
- Stephen Hawking’s voice to be beamed towards a black hole after memorial service: The computer-generated voice will be set to music by composer Vangelis, known for making the score of the film Chariots of Fire.