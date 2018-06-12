The big news: China to impose tariffs in retaliation for US import duties, and nine other top news
Other headlines: The police said a suspect it had arrested in the Gauri Lankesh case was the killer, and India’s trade deficit widened to a four-month high.
A look at the headlines right now:
- China to impose retaliatory import duties on over 600 items after US announces trade tariffs: The Chinese Commerce Ministry also said it will scrap deals to narrow Beijing’s trade surplus by purchasing more US goods.
- SIT says sixth suspect in Gauri Lankesh murder shot journalist with a country-made pistol: The police said Parashuram Waghmare told the investigation team that the gun was handed to him just a day before the murder.
- India’s trade deficit widens to four-month high in May as imports surge by nearly 15%: However, exports grew by 20.18% last month, compared to just 5.17% in April.
- One civilian killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag as youths clash with security forces: 16 protestors were injured as police used tear gas and fired pellets at them.
- Man allegedly abducts, rapes and kills one-year-old girl in Pune, arrested: Malhari Bansode kidnapped the baby while she was sleeping next to her parents on the roadside in Loni Kalbhor village.
- Will release 20,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, says Karnataka chief minister: HD Kumaraswamy said his state would be able to give Tamil Nadu its full share of water if the monsoon continued to bring heavy rain.
- Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Perarivalan’s mother wants mercy killing for her son: Arputhammal demanded euthanasia for AG Perarivalan after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the Tamil Nadu government’s request to release the prisoners.
- Trump says he wishes Americans ‘sit up at attention’ for him like North Koreans do for Kim Jong-un: Later, the United States president claimed he was joking.
- Afghan security forces, Taliban militants celebrate Eid together after ceasefire: Deputy Interior Minister Masood Azizi said the ceasefire had held throughout the country so far.
- UK court asks Vijay Mallya to pay consortium of Indian banks at least Rs 1.8 crore in legal fees: The businessman is accused of wilfully defaulting on about Rs 9,380 crore in loans for his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.