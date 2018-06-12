state news

Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal assures safety for IAS officers after they claim they feel scared at work

Meanwhile, minister Satyendar Jain was taken to hospital on the sixth day of his hunger strike.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised security and safety to bureaucrats in the state after they claimed that they felt threatened in the course of their work. He urged the Indian Administrative Service officers in Delhi to “return to work” and start attending meetings with ministers again.

Some bureaucrats had held a press conference on Sunday evening, where they said they were not on a strike as the Delhi government had claimed. The IAS Association said it was doing all the work, but admitted that they were not attending “routine meetings” with ministers out of fear for their safety. They also alleged that they were being used for political purposes.

Hours after their press meet, Kejriwal – at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office since June 11 – said in a tweet that the officers were “a part of my family”.

“I wish to assure them that I will ensure their safety and security with all powers and resources available at my command,” he wrote. “It is my duty. I would urge them to stop their boycott of elected government, return to work now and start attending all meetings of ministers, respond to their calls and messages and join them for field inspections. They [should] work without fear and pressure.”

Meanwhile, one of the ministers on the sit-in at Baijal’s office, Satyendar Jain, was taken to hospital on Sunday night, Kejriwal tweeted. Jain had started an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday morning, about 15 hours after the four ministers’ sit-in started.

The health minister was taken to the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital, officials told PTI.

Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia, has also been on an indefinite fast since Wednesday morning.

Four Cabinet ministers – the fourth being Gopal Rai – have been protesting at Baijal’s office since June 11 to urge him to get the IAS officers to return to work. They have alleged that the officers are on “strike” on instructions from the Centre, which wants to stop the work being done by the Delhi government. A lot of the work has been stalled in Delhi as officers have not attended meetings since February, the Aam Aadmi Party has claimed.

On Sunday, workers of the party tried to march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s house as part of their demonstration against the officers’ strike, but the Delhi Police did not let them move beyond Parliament Street. The march was later called off.

The Delhi government claims that Indian Administrative Service bureaucrats have been on a protest since February, when two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs allegedly assaulted Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash during a meeting at Kejriwal’s residence.

