Delhi IAS officers association says bureaucrats are ready to hold talks with CM Arvind Kejriwal
Indian Administrative Service officers had denied on Sunday that they were on strike.
Officers of the Indian Administrative Service posted in Delhi are ready to hold discussions with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said an association of officers representing Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories. The bureaucrats had on Sunday denied, at a press conference, that they were on strike as claimed by Kejriwal.
“Officers of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi welcome the honorable chief minister’s appeal [assuring them of safety at work],” the IAS Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories Association tweeted on Sunday. “We reiterate that we continue to be at work with full dedication and vigour. We look forward to concrete interventions for our security and dignity. We are open to formal discussions with the chief minister.”
The officers have allegedly struck work after Aam Aadmi Party legislators were accused of attacking Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at Kejriwal’s office on February 20.
Following Sunday’s press conference, Kejriwal said that he would ensure the safety and security of all officers “with all powers and resources available at my command”. “It is my duty. I have given similar assurances earlier also to many officers who have been meeting me privately. I reiterate it today,” he said. The chief minister also urged the officers to “return to work” and said they were “part of my family”.
Kejriwal and three of his Cabinet ministers have been protesting at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office since Monday evening to urge him to get the striking bureaucrats to work. On Sunday, the Delhi Police topped workers from the ruling AAP from marching to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s house as part of their demonstration against the alleged strike.