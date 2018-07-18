A look at the headlines right now:

No-confidence motion against government to be discussed in Lok Sabha on Friday: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the Centre was ready to face the no-trust vote and win it. Denying women entry into temple is against constitutional mandate, observes SC in Sabarimala hearing: The Kerala government changed its stance for the fourth time and told the top court that it was in favour of allowing women to enter the temple. Five killed as two buildings collapse in Greater Noida, many feared trapped: Police have arrested the owner of the land and two associates, while the district magistrate has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Lok Sabha passes amendment to Right to Education Act that does away with no-detention policy: If the Rajya Sabha passes it, students who fail a regular examination and a retest in Classes 5 and 8 can be detained till they complete elementary education. Centre to introduce bill that makes rape of girls below 12 years punishable by death: The bill will be introduced during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. Centre does not have data on lynching cases, Hansraj Ahir tells Rajya Sabha: Home Minister Rajnath Singh told the Upper House that the ‘SC/ST Act was not diluted. Government’s functioning paralysed despite Constitution bench verdict, Delhi tells Supreme Court: The Delhi government said it can’t transfer or post officers despite the court ruling that the authority to make decisions lies with the elected government. European Union fines Google a record €4.3 billion for violating antitrust regulations: The technology giant said it would appeal the bloc’s decision. Police detain six people for allegedly sexually assaulting Russian tourists in Tamil Nadu: The police said the woman was found unconscious in a service apartment in Tiruvannamalai on Monday. At least seven injured as police baton charge protestors at Manipur University: The demonstrators were demanding that Vice Chancellor Adya Prasad Pandey be sacked over alleged malpractices and administrative negligence.