The big news: Lok Sabha to discuss no-trust motion against Centre on Friday, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The top court criticised Sabarimala temple’s policy of denying women entry, and five died after two buildings collapsed in Greater Noida.
A look at the headlines right now:
- No-confidence motion against government to be discussed in Lok Sabha on Friday: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the Centre was ready to face the no-trust vote and win it.
- Denying women entry into temple is against constitutional mandate, observes SC in Sabarimala hearing: The Kerala government changed its stance for the fourth time and told the top court that it was in favour of allowing women to enter the temple.
- Five killed as two buildings collapse in Greater Noida, many feared trapped: Police have arrested the owner of the land and two associates, while the district magistrate has ordered an inquiry into the incident.
- Lok Sabha passes amendment to Right to Education Act that does away with no-detention policy: If the Rajya Sabha passes it, students who fail a regular examination and a retest in Classes 5 and 8 can be detained till they complete elementary education.
- Centre to introduce bill that makes rape of girls below 12 years punishable by death: The bill will be introduced during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
- Centre does not have data on lynching cases, Hansraj Ahir tells Rajya Sabha: Home Minister Rajnath Singh told the Upper House that the ‘SC/ST Act was not diluted.
- Government’s functioning paralysed despite Constitution bench verdict, Delhi tells Supreme Court: The Delhi government said it can’t transfer or post officers despite the court ruling that the authority to make decisions lies with the elected government.
- European Union fines Google a record €4.3 billion for violating antitrust regulations: The technology giant said it would appeal the bloc’s decision.
- Police detain six people for allegedly sexually assaulting Russian tourists in Tamil Nadu: The police said the woman was found unconscious in a service apartment in Tiruvannamalai on Monday.
- At least seven injured as police baton charge protestors at Manipur University: The demonstrators were demanding that Vice Chancellor Adya Prasad Pandey be sacked over alleged malpractices and administrative negligence.