The big news: Kochi airport shut till Saturday amid heavy rainfall, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: AAP leader Ashutosh resigned from the party citing personal reasons, and Modi listed NDA’s achievements in his Independence Day speech.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kochi international airport closed for four days: The airport administration took the decision after the shutters of dams on the Periyar river were opened following heavy rainfall.
- Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh resigns from party: He reportedly handed over the resignation letter to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal a few days ago.
- The sleeping elephant is now up and running,’ says Narendra Modi as he hails NDA’s achievements: Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day.
- Around 30 feared dead as motorway bridge collapses in Italy’s Genoa: Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said he was following the ‘immense tragedy’ with ‘great apprehension’.
- People whose names are missing are being sent to detention camps, alleges Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister expressed her fear about a proposal to replicate the initiative to separate Indian citizens from so-called illegal migrants.
- Our goal is to strengthen Air India before disinvestment, says Jayant Sinha: The Union minister said the civil aviation ministry was working on a comprehensive package to make the airline globally competitive again.
- ‘I have become a baby again as I am the most junior Supreme Court judge,’ says Justice KM Joseph: He made the remark at a felicitation ceremony organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association for all the new judges in the top court.
- Rajasthan Congress alleges 42 lakh duplicate entries in voter list, asks EC to investigate: The Opposition party submitted a memorandum to Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat.
- PDP youth president shot at in Budgam district: Waheed Ur Rehman Para escaped unhurt.
- Rajinikanth criticises Tamil Nadu CM for not attending Karunanidhi’s funeral, AIADMK hits back: State Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said that the Tamil actor ‘lacks political maturity’.