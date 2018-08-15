A look at the headlines right now:

Kochi international airport closed for four days: The airport administration took the decision after the shutters of dams on the Periyar river were opened following heavy rainfall. Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh resigns from party: He reportedly handed over the resignation letter to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal a few days ago. The sleeping elephant is now up and running,’ says Narendra Modi as he hails NDA’s achievements: Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day. Around 30 feared dead as motorway bridge collapses in Italy’s Genoa: Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said he was following the ‘immense tragedy’ with ‘great apprehension’. People whose names are missing are being sent to detention camps, alleges Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister expressed her fear about a proposal to replicate the initiative to separate Indian citizens from so-called illegal migrants. Our goal is to strengthen Air India before disinvestment, says Jayant Sinha: The Union minister said the civil aviation ministry was working on a comprehensive package to make the airline globally competitive again. ‘I have become a baby again as I am the most junior Supreme Court judge,’ says Justice KM Joseph: He made the remark at a felicitation ceremony organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association for all the new judges in the top court. Rajasthan Congress alleges 42 lakh duplicate entries in voter list, asks EC to investigate: The Opposition party submitted a memorandum to Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat. PDP youth president shot at in Budgam district: Waheed Ur Rehman Para escaped unhurt. Rajinikanth criticises Tamil Nadu CM for not attending Karunanidhi’s funeral, AIADMK hits back: State Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said that the Tamil actor ‘lacks political maturity’.