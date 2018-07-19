Delhi: Supreme Court asks lieutenant governor to set up panel to address solid waste problem

The Supreme Court on Friday said that the problem of solid waste management in Delhi is “very critical”, and that the cooperation of citizens is required to address it. The court asked Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to set up an expert panel to address the matter, PTI reported.

The Supreme Court had last month pulled up Baijal for not fixing the national Capital’s garbage problem despite having the power to resolve it. “You say the corporations are answerable to you,” the court had said. “Tell us within how much time will you clear the sites. Why should the corporations be asked? You are the L-G.”

A bench headed by Justice Madan Lokur on Friday said the expert committee should consider cleaning up of landfill sites at Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa, as well as examine other aspects of the solid waste problem. “We expect that the decision will be collaborative,” the bench observed, adding that the committee should not take a decision in a rush, but examine all aspects of the problem.

The bench asked senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, who is representing the court as amicus curiae, to suggest the names of five persons from civil society, and experts who could become committee members.

“We are not suggesting that you have a committee of 100 people,” the bench told Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, who represented the office of the lieutenant governor. “Let the entire thing be looked at by the committee from the point of view of the residents of Delhi”.

Anand told the bench that she would discuss the matter with Baijal and respond to the court in a week. The court listed the matter for further hearing on August 27.