Kerala floods: Oman to fly relief supplies, UAE sets up emergency committee for assistance

The United Arab Emirates has set up a national emergency committee to assist in relief work in flood-affected Kerala. Oman, too, has decided to send a special flight with relief material to the southern state, which is currently facing the worst floods it has had in a century.

United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum said his country had a “special responsibility” to help the state as its people had “always been and are still part of our [UAE’s] success story”.

Ahead of the festival of Bakrid next week, Al Maktoum urged people of his country to contribute towards flood relief in Kerala. “UAE and the Indian community will unite to offer relief to those affected,” he tweeted. “We have formed a committee to start immediately. We urge everyone to contribute generously towards this initiative.”

The prime minister posted similar tweets in Malayalam too. The UAE is home to the largest number of Keralites outside India.

The committee will be chaired by the Emirates Red Crescent, and will have representatives from the country’s humanitarian organisations, the Khaleej Times reported.

The Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said Al Said announced a special flight from Muscat to Thiruvananthapuram with essential material, including drinking water and food, for relief, reported News18.

At least 324 people have died in rain-related incidents in Kerala since May 29 – 136 of them in the last two days. The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in isolated places across the state over the weekend.

