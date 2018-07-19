natural calamity

Karnataka: 1,500 people still stranded in flood-hit Kodagu district, says chief minister

Six people have died and over 11,000 houses have been damaged in rain-related incidents so far.

IANS

Nearly 2,000 personnel from the Indian Army, the National and State Disaster Response Forces and the Karnataka Civil Defence are attempting to rescue people stranded due to rain and floods in Kodagu district of Karnataka, The Hindu reported on Sunday. The district borders Kerala, which is facing its worst floods in a century.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said over 1,500 people were still stranded in the district, IANS reported. “The officials are trying to airlift people in the district, but the weather has not been very favourable,” he added.

Kumaraswamy informed President Ram Nath Kovind that the district administration was managing the rescue and relief operations efficiently.

Six people have died and over 11,000 houses have been damaged in rain-related incidents so far in Kodagu. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of each deceased. The government has asked banks to stock up ATMs, and officials to start repair work on damaged roads. The Centre has assured the state government of help, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, another landslide took place on Madikeri road in Kodagu, ANI reported. The road was already blocked due to several landslides in the last four days.

Relief personnel rescued about 100 people marooned at Mukkodlu village in Somwarpet taluk, and shifted them to Madapura relief centre on Saturday. Kodagu Additional Deputy Commissioner Praveen Kumar said nearly 3,500 people have been rescued so far.

Over 70 people are still waiting for urgent evacuation in Mukkodlu village, Kodagu Connect reported on Sunday. The daily said they have been stranded since the last three days.

Kumaraswamy undertook an aerial survey of the district on Saturday, and has cancelled his visit to Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts on Sunday to continue the survey. “There is a severe situation for the past three days,” he said, according to PTI. “Now the central and state rescue teams are working on a war footing.”

