Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes were immersed in Ganga in Haridwar on Sunday. Vajpayee died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 16 after a long illness.

The ceremony was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah, NDTV reported. The Uttar Pradesh government has said that Vajpayee’s ashes will be immersed in all rivers in the state.

Jharkhand and Rajasthan have also announced that the former prime minister’s ashes will be immersed in rivers in their states.

Vajpayee’s ashes were immersed at Har ki Paudi – a ghat dedicated to Shiva and a landmark in Haridwar – by his foster daughter Namita Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika.

A huge crowd assembled at the ghat during the ceremony, The Indian Express reported. The crowd also followed the truck carrying Vajpayee’s urn. People watched from balconies and rooftops as the procession, which began at Bhalla College ground, traveled through crowded streets to reach Har ki Pauri.

Vajpayee’s ashes will arrive in Lucknow on Tuesday, and will be immersed in the Gomti river.