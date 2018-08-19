The India Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast heavy rainfall in several districts of Telangana over the next 48 hours. The districts include Adilabad, Bhupalapally, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Mancherial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda.

A scientist at the department, Raja Rao, on Saturday said the rainfall had decreased. “But the low-pressure which is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal will cause heavy rainfall in the north and east districts of the state,” Raju told The News Minute.

Heavy showers over the past three days have damaged crops in Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts, The Hindu reported on Sunday. Unidentified officials estimate almost 1.3 lakh acres of crops were damaged in Adilabad and 12,000 acres in Kumram Bheem Asifabad. A few hundred houses were also damaged in the downpour.

On Saturday, the Adilabad District Collector’s office said it was monitoring the situation and was prepared to handle any crisis that arises. On August 16, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao conducted a high-level review meeting with officials concerned and directed them to be prepared for all situations.

Rao directed government officials to be available to people to seek their help and asked the state Secretariat to monitor the situation.