Religious prejudice

Muslim man who converted to Hinduism to marry moves SC after wife’s parents allegedly take her away

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra sought the Chhattisgarh government’s response to the petition.

by 
Wikimedia Commons

The Supreme Court has sought the Chhattisgarh government’s response to a petition by a 33-year-old Muslim man who converted to Hinduism to marry a 23-year-old Hindu woman, who was later allegedly taken away by her parents. The man had approached the top court seeking his wife’s release from her parents’ custody after the Chhattisgarh High Court declined it, The Indian Express reported.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra also directed Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh to produce the woman in court on August 27.

The plea says that Mohammad Ibrahim Sidhiqui converted to Hinduism in February and changed his name to Aryan Arya to marry Anjali Jain. The couple got married on February 25, after which Jain returned to her parents home. When her family found out about the marriage, Jain fled, but the police found her before she could meet her husband and took her to a shelter for women, PTI reported.

Sidhiqui has alleged that the police made his wife sign a false statement saying that she wanted to live with her parents. The Chhattisgarh High Court ruled that “certain breathing space and time is required to be given in a free atmosphere to Anjali to make up her own independent mind”, and sent her back to her parents, the petition said.

In March, the top court had set aside a Kerala High Court verdict which nullified the marriage of Hadiya, a convert to Islam, to Shafin Jahan. “Marriage and intimacy of personal relationships are core of plurality in India,” the top court had said. “We can’t let state or others makes inroads into this extremely personal space.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.