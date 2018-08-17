Karnataka: Minister HD Revanna draws criticism for throwing food at flood victims
His son, Prajwal Revanna, said it was unintentional and apologised on his father’s behalf.
Karnataka’s Public Works Department Minister HD Revanna has drawn criticism after a video showed him purportedly throwing biscuit packets to flood victims at a relief camp in Hassan district. Revanna is Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy elder brother.
Revanna was on a visit to Ramanathapura village in Hassan district to meet people who have been displaced by floods and heavy rains. At least eight people have died in in rain-related incidents in Karnataka since August 14 .
Revanna refused to comment on the video, saying he was busy with official work, according to News 18. Revanna’s son, Prajwal, apologised on his father’s behalf. “It was unintentional,” Prajwal Revanna said. “My father is always humble. He was in a hurry on that day. I apologise for his act.”
Many parts of Karnataka have been flooded following incessant rain and over 3,500 people have been rescued so far. Several districts of coastal and Malnad regions including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkmagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan have been battered by the rains.
District authorities have asked all tourist services to stop operations till August 31 as rescue operations after heavy rain and floods are underway.