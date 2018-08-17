Kerala: Home ministry declares floods a ‘calamity of severe nature’

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday declared the floods in Kerala as a calamity of severe nature, PTI reported.

“Keeping in view of the intensity and magnitude of the floods and landslides in Kerala, this is a calamity of a severe nature for all practical purposes,” an unidentified home ministry official said. The decision was taken considering the damage caused by the heavy rain and floods this monsoon, especially in past one week, in Kerala.

At least 216 people have lost their lives in the rains, floods and landslides in the state since August 8 and 357 people since May 29. Rescue operations are still under way across the state.

When a calamity is declared to be of “rare severity” or “severe nature”, support to the state government is provided at the national level. The Centre also considers additional assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund, reported PTI.

A Calamity Relief Fund is set up, with the corpus shared on a ratio of 3:1 between the Centre and the state government. If resources in the Calamity Relief Fund are inadequate, additional assistance is considered from the National Calamity Contingency Fund, funded completely by the Centre. Relief in repayment of loans or for grant of fresh loans to flood victims on concessional terms are considered once a calamity is declared “severe”.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had visited the state on August 12 and declared an immediate assistance of Rs 100 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an aid of Rs 500 crore during his visit on August 16.

Earlier on Monday, the Centre informed the Kerala High Court that there was no provision in the statutes or manuals to declare a disaster as a national calamity. The Centre said it is only an expression used in general parlance, reported The Times of India.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala have been demanding that the Centre declare the floods a “national disaster”.